Digital plague: How smartphones and algorithms reshaped childhood
The early 2010s, particularly from 2012 onward, marked the beginning of the smartphone revolution. As technology advanced, smartphone ownership surged worldwide, while social media and algorithm-driven platforms became embedded in everyday life. After 2012, widely regarded as a symbolic turning point, the personal and psychological development of children was also shaped by this technological shift.
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Published 07.31.2026 12:39 AM
Updated 07.31.2026 01:02 AM