NASA UFO panel in first public meeting says better data needed

NASA held its first public meeting on UFOs on Wednesday a study into unexplained sightings and insisted it's not hiding anything.

01.06.2023
Members of an independent NASA panel studying UFOs, or what the U.S. government now terms UAP for "unidentified anomalous phenomena," said in their first public meeting on Wednesday that scant high-quality data and a lingering stigma pose the greatest barriers to unraveling such mysteries.
