Mixed reality headset could be Apple’s biggest product launch

Apple is poised to unveil its most ambitious hardware product in years at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference in Cupertino, California. The much-anticipated announcement is expected to be a "mixed reality" headset, blending virtual reality and augmented reality to transform the way users interact with computers and the world around them. This launch could mark a new era for Apple, following the success of the Apple Watch in 2015, and have a profound impact on millions of people.

Published 05.06.2023 12:27 Share This Album





Subscribe