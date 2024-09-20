 Contact Us

Kamikaze drone AZAT ready for duty

The FPV kamikaze drone AZAT, developed within the Turkish defense industry and now entering serial production, was showcased in field tests to delegations from four countries.

Published 20.09.2024 21:05
Recently, examples of FPV (First Person View) drones have been seen in various battlefields. These drones allow the pilot to control the aircraft by viewing real-time footage from the drone's camera through virtual reality goggles or a monitor. FPV drones enable pilots to experience flying and operating as if they were inside the drone itself, allowing for precise maneuvers and easy navigation through obstacles.
