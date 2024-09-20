Kamikaze drone AZAT ready for duty

Recently, examples of FPV (First Person View) drones have been seen in various battlefields. These drones allow the pilot to control the aircraft by viewing real-time footage from the drone's camera through virtual reality goggles or a monitor. FPV drones enable pilots to experience flying and operating as if they were inside the drone itself, allowing for precise maneuvers and easy navigation through obstacles. Unmanned aerial vehicle manufacturer Robit Technology has been working on kamikaze-capable drones for some time. As a result of these efforts, the AZAT FPV kamikaze drone is now ready for serial production. Robit Technology conducted a technology demonstration with the participation of delegations from four countries, taking their requests into account. The AZAT, controlled by the operator through goggles, successfully completed its mission by reaching designated targets and activating the explosives it carried. The AZAT operates quietly, has a flight range of up to 4 kilometers, and can stay airborne for 15 minutes. With its interchangeable antenna set, it can be adapted to meet the requirements of various conditions. Equipped with domestically developed flight control software, the AZAT can safely complete its mission. Equipped with a triple protection shield, the AZAT operates with a system design that does not require GPS. Even if the data link is lost, it can still be tracked and controlled through the operator's goggles. With AI support, the AZAT can attack pre-determined targets without any connection and can self-destruct if no target is identified. The AZAT is available in versions capable of carrying payloads of 500, 750, and 1000 grams. Robit Technology's Electronic Systems and Field Operations Coordinator Ziya Cogen stated that the local content rate of the FPV drone AZAT has reached 80%, emphasizing that it has been designed and produced with domestic resources. Cogen, stating that they conducted applications in three different scenarios during the field tests, noted that these were observed by delegations from four countries. He said: 'Two of the tests were successful. One was an explosion test focused on anti-personnel effects, aimed at eliminating enemy forces positioned in confined areas. The second was a test related to hitting an aerial target. Both of these tests concluded successfully. Cogen stated that AZAT has become a ready and quickly adaptable product within the FPV concept, adding: 'The battery, ammunition, design, mechanical design, electronic boards, and the software running on them are all developed by our engineers. All electronic system components, hardware, flight, and destruction software of AZAT have been localized. Many technological subcomponents, from the developed flight control board to the video communication board and the specially designed destruction module for safety, have been produced domestically. AZAT aims to achieve commercial success as a concept produced in our country and exported worldwide, without relying on imported products. An 80% local content rate is significant for such a product. The only non-local components are the reusable remote control and goggles, which we plan to fully localize in the coming years. Ziya Cogen highlighted that achieving stabilization in such fast drones is challenging, which requires high pilot skill. However, he noted that the software, electronics, and stabilizing systems in AZAT allow users to operate it with minimal burden and through a short training period. Cogen explained that when a threat is detected in narrow and challenging terrain conditions, AZAT can be rapidly deployed to the field, allowing for intervention with low risk and cost. He stated: 'Today, we tested two types of explosives as ammunition targeting anti-personnel and aerial threats. Additionally, it is capable of operating with different explosive types such as anti-tank munitions. It can fully support the needs of the forces. With a carrying capacity of approximately 1 kilogram, it allows for the use of nearly all types of explosives. The multi-munition usage concept enables it to carry three munitions simultaneously.' Ziya Cogen noted that they are conducting export negotiations with numerous countries for AZAT, stating, 'We aim to make AZAT its first export, thus becoming the first company to export an FPV drone from the Turkish defense industry.'