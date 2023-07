Instagram owner set to unveil Twitter rival this Thursday

Meta, the owner of Facebook, is gearing up to introduce its new app, Threads, with the intention of rivaling Twitter. The app is currently available for pre-order on the Apple App Store and will have a close connection with Instagram. From the revealed screenshots, Threads seems to feature a dashboard resembling Twitter's interface, and Meta defines it as a "text-based conversation app."

Agencies and A News / Technology Published 04.07.2023 15:21 Share This Album





Subscribe