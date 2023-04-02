 Contact Us

How to watch NASA's reveal of Artemis II lunar astronauts

On Monday, April 3, NASA will announce the four astronauts who will travel to the moon as part of the Artemis II mission, which is scheduled for November next year.

Published 02.04.2023 01:42
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 10
NASA is just a short time away from revealing the four astronauts who will make a trip to the Moon, possibly next year.
Artificial intelligence turns thoughts into images
Manipulative algorithm of Twitter: Both social media and 'crime scene'
Turkish defense authorities ink deal for more mine clearing vehicles
US aerospace company launches world's 1st 3D-printed rocket
AI portrays 'jungle of companies': lion boss, kitten intern, wolf COO