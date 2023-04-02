NASA is just a short time away from revealing the four astronauts who will make a trip to the Moon, possibly next year. However, the Orion spacecraft of the Artemis II mission will not land on the lunar surface. Instead, it will perform a close flyby as part of a test flight to test all the technology in NASA's new crew capsule. The space agency is already very confident in Orion's performance, as an uncrewed mission last year saw the spacecraft take a trip to the moon and back as part of Artemis I. The Artemis II mission will see Orion and its crew of four astronauts pass just 80 miles from the lunar surface before returning to Earth as part of the mission. Artemis II will also fly humans further from our planet than ever before, reaching a location some 270,000 miles away. In addition to a place in the record books, the experience will also give the crew a jaw-dropping view of Earth, with the moon between them and our own so-called 'blue marble.' NASA describes the Artemis II mission as 'the first crewed flight test and a critical step toward establishing a long-term human presence on the moon.' After Artemis II, the space agency plans an even bolder mission, to return humans to the lunar surface in the Artemis III mission, currently scheduled for 2025. How to watch On Monday, April 3, NASA will announce the four astronauts who will travel to the moon as part of the Artemis II mission, which is scheduled for November next year. NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) will unveil the three NASA astronauts and one CSA astronaut during a special event at Ellington Field at NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. The event will kick off at an event at 11 a.m. ET (10am CT/8am PT). You can watch it via the embedded player at this page, or by visiting NASA's YouTube channel, which will have the same feed.