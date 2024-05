How did Bayraktar Akıncı find wreckage of Raisi’s downed helicopter?

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash. The wreckage, which fell in a mountainous area and could not be located by Iranian teams, was found by the AKINCI UAV sent from Türkiye. The information obtained from surveillance was shared with Iran in real time.

Published 20.05.2024 23:03





