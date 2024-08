Google, Microsoft consume more electric than some countries

Google and Microsoft, with an annual electricity consumption of 24 terawatt-hours each, exceed the electricity use of countries like Jordan, Iceland, Ghana, and North Korea. The combined electric consumption of the two tech giants surpasses that of Nigeria, which has a population of 223 million and uses 31 terawatt-hours of electricity per year.

Agencies and A News / Technology Published 20.08.2024 14:57 Share This Album





Subscribe