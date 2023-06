From nightmares: Robotic canine with a flame-thrower

While it is true that commercial flamethrowers have various practical applications such as controlled agricultural burns, snow melting, and pest control, the Thermonator stands out in a blazing dystopia. Awakened from its rest, this relentless robotic creature is solely fixated on one objective: setting ablaze anything it encounters.

Published 26.06.2023 00:38 Share This Album





Subscribe