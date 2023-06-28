France Reveals Top-Secret Hypersonic Nuclear Test After UFO Sightings

On June 26, unusual zig-zagging patterns appeared in the skies above Catalonia, Navarra, Aragon, and Toulouse, sparking astonishment and giving rise to online alien conspiracy theories, as reported by Spanish media. Some speculated that the swirling patterns were merely plane trails from a military aircraft. However, the following day, French military officials were compelled to disclose that the cause of the spectacle was a test flight of their experimental hypersonic glider, codenamed VMax. The VMax was launched from the Biscarosse missile test site located on the southwestern coast of the Bay of Biscay in France. The Directorate General of Armaments shared images of the test launch online, congratulating the teams involved in the program. The French Procurement Agency emphasized that this flight test represented an unprecedented technical challenge, crucial for the advancement of France's national hypervelocity roadmap. Although no details regarding the outcome of the test were provided, officials assured that data analysis from the test was underway.