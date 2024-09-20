 Contact Us

Drone threats to be eliminated with ALKA laser weapon

ALKA Directed Energy Weapon System (DEWS), developed by ROKETSAN, will intercept drone threats.

Anadolu Agency / Technology
Published 20.09.2024 20:26
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 8
In a statement from ROKETSAN, it was highlighted that the ALKA plays a crucial role in protecting critical military facilities and government institutions from asymmetric threats that are very difficult to target with conventional small arms.
ANKA III military drone advances to next trial phase after successful firing test
Türkiye leads global ranking in unmanned aerial vehicles
Retired air traffic controller inspires with model airplane workshop
UAVs enhance firefighting, boost forest area
Turkish Stars conduct reconnaissance flight over Lake Mogan