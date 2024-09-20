Drone threats to be eliminated with ALKA laser weapon

In a statement from ROKETSAN, it was highlighted that the ALKA plays a crucial role in protecting critical military facilities and government institutions from asymmetric threats that are very difficult to target with conventional small arms. The statement noted that with advancing technology, the types of threats are changing, making the use of new types of defense systems necessary. It was reported that the ALKA can detect drone threats and eliminate them with a laser weapon. The statement indicated that serial production of the ALKA began in 2023 and provided the following information: 'As the only energy weapon in the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces, ALKA plays a role in protecting critical military facilities and government institutions. Since 2019, ALKA has been capable of neutralizing asymmetric threats such as mini/micro unmanned aerial vehicles and drones, and it continues to impress with its constantly evolving new capabilities. With ALKA, Türkiye has gained significant defensive capability against kamikaze FPV drones, which have become a major terrorist threat in recent years.' The statement noted that ALKA's drone detection radar can track 100 targets simultaneously and that the system can provide close air defense at ranges from 750 meters to 1500 meters. The statement reported that ALKA, capable of operating both day and night, can also play a role in neutralizing booby traps that can be used in populated areas, roadside improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and unexploded ordnance. The statement indicated that ROKETSAN is continuing its work on the ALKA NEW Laser Weapon System, which allows multiple ALKA DEWS to be directed at the same point. It was noted: 'The development process of ALKA, an innovative, advanced, and cost-effective weapon, began in July 2016 with national resources. The production and testing of ALKA's first prototype were successfully completed in July 2018. ROKETSAN and the Presidency of Defense Industries signed a contract for ALKA on April 20, 2021. After successfully passing all verification and qualification tests, ALKA demonstrated its capabilities during an exhibition held on November 30, 2022. ROKETSAN is also continuing its efforts to integrate DEWS technology into different platforms.' The statement quoted ROKETSAN General Manager Murat İkinci, who emphasized the importance of ALKA's capability to neutralize FPV drones that cannot be intercepted by conventional weapons.