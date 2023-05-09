 Contact Us

Detailed images of the Moon and its South Pole captured

The new photos allowed the scientists to discover more information with regard to what's on its surface. interior, and destination of the next manned missions.

Published 09.05.2023 10:56
NASA's ShadowCam hypersensitive optical camera aboard South Korea's Danuri orbiter, which launched in August 2022, sent stunning images back to Earth of the Moon's bleak South Pole.
