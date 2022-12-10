 Contact Us

ChatGPT: What is OpenAI’s chatbot and what is it used for?

Within a week of ChatGPT being unveiled, over a million users had tried to make the tool talk, according to Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI.

Published 10.12.2022
The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in emerging technologies continues to advance rapidly. San Francisco-based OpenAI made its latest creation, the ChatGPT chatbot, available for free public testing on Nov. 30.
