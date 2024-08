Astronauts on 8-day mission stranded in space for months

Two NASA astronauts, Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams, have been stranded in space for over two months after what was supposed to be an eight-day mission. Their space journey, initially planned to last just over a week, could now extend to a year.

Agencies and A News / Technology Published 16.08.2024 16:48





