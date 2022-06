Warriors celebrate NBA championship with San Francisco parade

The Golden State Warriors celebrated their NBA championship with a parade through the streets of San Francisco on Monday. A 103-90 success over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Game 6 of the NBA Finals last Thursday clinched a 4-2 win for the Warriors, who lifted the Larry O'Brien Trophy for the first time since 2018.

Published 21.06.2022 10:16 Share This Album





Subscribe