Türkiye's first disabled rally driver Kübra Denizci proves that nothing is impossible

Kübra Denizci is a Turkish rally driver who is the first disabled woman in Türkiye and the second in the world to compete in this sport. She broke her neck in a fall when she was 16 years old and has been confined to a wheelchair ever since. However, she has not let her disability stop her from pursuing her passion for motorsports.

Published 23.07.2023 11:20





