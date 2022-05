Muslim football star Mesut Ozil performs Friday prayers in Jakarta mosque

"Thank you for having me here. My goal is always to pray in this beautiful mosque with you guys. Assalamu Aleykum," Muslim football star Mesut Ozil said in his comments after the Friday prayers performed in the Istiqlal Grand Mosque located in the Indonesian capital Jakarta.

Published 27.05.2022





