Man City fans revel in ending wait for Champions League glory

The blue side of Manchester had long lived in the shadow of rivals Manchester United until an Abu Dhabi-backed takeover in 2008 transformed City's fortunes. Under manager Pep Guardiola, City have become the dominant force in English football in recent years but had still never conquered Europe until Spanish midfielder Rodri scored the only goal in Istanbul to spark joy in northwest England.

Published 11.06.2023 08:57





