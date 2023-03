Ghanaians pay last respects to footballer Christian Atsu

Atsu's children also shared their love for their father. They said: "We missed you, dad. You loved us for who we were and accepted us for who we were striving to become. You always made us smile and filled us with strength. Your strength gave us a sense of protection and love. Now that you are in heaven, we know you will continue protecting us. Thanks for being our dad. We will always love and miss you."

