Djokovic reclaims top spot in ATP rankings

Djokovic's 10th Australian Open title means he is world number one for the 374th week since July 2011.

AFP / Sport
Published 30.01.2023 14:43
Novak Djokovic reclaimed top spot in the ATP rankings released on Monday after winning his 22nd Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.
