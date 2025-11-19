Lenticular cloud sights over Uludağ delight Bursa residents

A lenticular cloud formed over Uludağ in the skies of Bursa. The cloud appeared in the evening and was visible from many parts of the city, disappearing after about half an hour. Many residents captured the lenticular cloud with their phones. According to the Turkish State Meteorological Service, lenticular clouds form as a result of wind oscillations caused by terrain. They indicate downward-moving turbulence on the leeward side of the terrain. This cloud, an orographic phenomenon, is likely to appear in any geographic area where foehn winds occur.