 Contact Us

Turkish historical series expanding conscience of Bangladeshis

Turkish historical mega-series conveying religious morals and justice are expanding the conscience of educated Bangladeshi youths and inspiring young filmmakers to produce quality films and series with moral lessons. "I have discovered a huge change inside me after enjoying these series, and now I feel courageous and confident about our religion of Islam without any inferiority complex," Mohammad Shahin, a student at Dhaka University, told Anadolu Agency.

Published 06.04.2022 11:13
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 12
Turkish historical mega-series conveying religious morals and justice are expanding the conscience of educated Bangladeshi youths and inspiring young filmmakers to produce quality films and series with moral lessons. "I have discovered a huge change inside me after enjoying these series, and now I feel courageous and confident about our religion of Islam without any inferiority complex," Mohammad Shahin, a student at Dhaka University, told Anadolu Agency.
Turkey's Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque to hold 1st tarawih prayer in 88 years
US astronaut ends record-long spaceflight in Russian capsule
Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria expect another 'Baldwinito' due this fall
“The Flash” actor Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii over harassment incident
Oscar wins for 'CODA' bring tears and elation to Deaf community