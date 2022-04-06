Turkish historical series expanding conscience of Bangladeshis

Turkish historical mega-series conveying religious morals and justice are expanding the conscience of educated Bangladeshi youths and inspiring young filmmakers to produce quality films and series with moral lessons. "I have discovered a huge change inside me after enjoying these series, and now I feel courageous and confident about our religion of Islam without any inferiority complex," Mohammad Shahin, a student at Dhaka University, told Anadolu Agency.

Published 06.04.2022 11:13 Share This Album





Subscribe