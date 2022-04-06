 Contact Us

Turkish historical series conveying moral lessons expanding Islamic conscience of Bangladeshi youths

"I had a bit of theoretical knowledge about an Islamic state and Muslims' golden past. But after watching the Turkish mega-series, my understanding of those issues has been strengthened significantly. If you look at the comments of masses of people on social media on the Turkish historical mega-series, you understand how people are being boosted with moral lessons," Mohammad Shahin -- a student at Dhaka University -- told Turkey's state-run news agency.

Published 06.04.2022 13:10
Turkish historical mega-series conveying religious morals and justice are expanding the conscience of educated Bangladeshi youths and inspiring young filmmakers to produce quality films and series with moral lessons.
