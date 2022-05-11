Traces of Russia's war on Ukraine are exhibited at the capital Kyiv's World War II open-air museum. The exhibition, which contains evidence of Russia's attacks on Ukraine since Feb. 24, displays various documents, uniforms, and materials belonging to the Russian military troops that were killed during the clashes. There are also Russian weapons used during the war on Ukraine. Meanwhile, parts of a Tochka-U tactical missile, Su-34 fighter jet, Mi-24 helicopter, and Buk-M2 air defense system, belonging to the Russian army, are also exhibited at the entrance of the museum. Janna Ocheretina, a museum official, told Anadolu Agency that the museum was opened Sunday and has already allured many Ukrainians. 'We show the people the traces left by the Russian army on our land. There are (parts of) Russian weapons and missiles that bombed our homes. Almost all samples of weapons belonging to the Russian army are (displayed) here,' said Ocheretina. At least 3,459 civilians have been killed and 3,713 others injured since Russia launched the war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher. More than 5.91 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.