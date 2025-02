EYE MAKEUP:

Before starting your eye makeup, use a concealer to cover any imperfections or dark circles under your eyes. Then, apply light-toned eyeshadow to your eyelids. Light shades will make your eyes pop and look more awake. When applying eyeliner, adjust the thickness to suit your eye shape. If you have larger eyes, use a thicker line, while for smaller eyes, opt for a thinner line. Finally, apply mascara to add volume to your lashes. Don't forget to use an eyeliner pencil to define your eyes, making them appear sharper and more defined.