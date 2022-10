T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Many took selfies with the dinosaur, named "Shen", the Chinese word for god, which measures 12.2 metres long and 4.6 metres high and weighs 1,400 kg. The T-Rex, which would have lived 66-68 million years ago, was unearthed in Montana, in the United States, in 2020.

