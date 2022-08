Skywatchers to observe Perseid meteor shower in Türkiye's Erciyes

Sky enthusiasts will meet in Erciyes for the most impressive event of the year, the Perseid meteor shower. The event, which will be held at Hacılar Kapı at an altitude of 2,650 meters, will offer an unforgettable visual feast.

