Scorching heat accelerates pastel shades of handwoven carpets in Antalya

Antalya, particularly the district of Döşemealtı, is facing scorching temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, which is expected to hasten the natural aging process of thousands of handwoven carpets and kilims spread out in the fields.

Agencies and A News / Life Published 20.07.2023 14:57





