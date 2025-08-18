Roman-era tombs found at ancient city of Sillyon

"The coins we found allowed us to date the period, and we obtained terracotta, glass artifacts, figurines, and various metal accents from the tomb. When we put all of these together, we saw that it dates to the late 2nd century A.D. We concluded that this burial is extremely important for the archaeology of both Sillyon and the region because a unique burial ritual for this area was observed, and we encountered a type of tomb that we didn't know much about in the region. It is important because it shows that the individuals in the tomb were prominent aristocrats of the city. Several artifacts such as an earring, a ring, and a hairpin were found in the tomb."