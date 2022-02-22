Roman era remains discovered in a valley of eastern Turkey

Archaeologists have discovered 1,800-year-old remains from the Roman period in a valley in eastern Turkey. Following some research on the ground, Ismail Aytaç, head of the Harput Castle excavation team, found the valley in Elazığ's Ağın district, which has not been recorded in researchers thus far, harbors remain dating back 1,800 years. In the valley, Aytaç also discovered different finds such as 'catacombs,' which were frequently used in the early Christian period, mostly as burial places and worship sites, where Christians prayed in private, as well as grain warehouses carved into the rock floor. Aytaç, who is also an education professor at Firat University, told Anadolu Agency that the region, including the Euphrates River, has hosted many civilizations throughout the history since the Paleolithic Age, and archaeological studies carried out as part of the Keban Dam rescue excavations revealed traces of the settlement dating back to 6,000 B.C. The catacombs, he said, are of great importance in terms of the historical and cultural richness of the region, where far-reaching archaeological research in the region will be carried out. Aytaç also said that the valley offers a touristic trip to the Saklıkapı, Karaleylek and Güngörmez canyons discovered in Elazığ in recent years. The historical ruins in and around the valley show that the region was an important settlement in history, he said. 'There are many human-made settlements besides this natural structuring. Therefore, we are talking about geography that is suitable for creating a multi-purpose tourism area, a destination.'