Place and Importance of prayer (salat) in Islam | Prayer accustoms worshipper to gratitude

Prayer has a huge importance in Islam, as it accustoms the person to gratitude, moves the human being closer to Allah, helps the believer gain thawab, and it is an avenue for redemption of minor sins. It is stated in a hadith: "Five daily prayers and Friday prayer, from one Friday to the next, are expiation for the sins committed between them, so long as one does not commit any major sin."

