Michael Jackson's nephew, Jaafar, to play pop star in new biopic after 'worldwide search'

Lionsgate Studios said the biopic, titled Michael, "explores the complicated man who became the king of pop." The film will feature "every facet" of his life and some of his most notable performances on his path to becoming a music icon," the statement said.

