 Contact Us

Locals in eastern Philippines evacuated amid volcanic ashfall

Amid heavy ashfall, residents in the eastern Philippines were evacuated after a nearby volcano eruption, local media reported on Monday.

Published 06.06.2022 11:42
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 13
Amid heavy ashfall, residents in the eastern Philippines were evacuated after a nearby volcano eruption, local media reported on Monday.
UK faces post-Jubilee travel chaos
World War II veterans honored a day before D-Day anniversary
Japanese man, 83, ready for more after crossing Pacific solo
Ukrainian children in Turkey trying to heal scars left by Ukraine-Russia war
Saudi receives first foreign hajj pilgrims since before pandemic