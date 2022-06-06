Locals in eastern Philippines evacuated amid volcanic ashfall

Amid heavy ashfall, residents in the eastern Philippines were evacuated after a nearby volcano eruption, local media reported on Monday. The Bulusan volcano saw a steam-driven eruption on Sunday that caused ashfall in the Juban and Casiguran areas of Sorsogon city of Bicol Region in southern part of Luzon Island of the archipelago nation. Authorities are still monitoring the situation after issuing an Alert Level 1, indicating 'low-level unrest' of the volcano, according to the news website Rappler. The Philippines National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said 50 families, or 180 individuals, including children, pregnant women, and senior citizens, were evacuated and relocated to safer areas. Fourteen mountaineers and four local guides who were trekking the same mountain since Saturday have returned safe. People have been barred from entering the area.