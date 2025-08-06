Guests of the Gediz Delta: Flamingos

With its vast size, the Gediz Delta is one of the largest deltas in the Eastern Mediterranean. Stretching all the way to residential areas, the delta decorates the Gulf of İzmir like a necklace with its surface features shaped by saltwater meadows and glasswort plants. The delta is also home to flamingos, which appear to coexist with the city as they feed in the area throughout the day. While feeding, flamingos absorb pigments from carotenoid-rich foods such as algae and brine shrimp. These pigments accumulate in their feathers as they grow, giving them their iconic pink color.