Flower lives only 20 days of year as villagers struggle to protect it

Especially grown in the mountains of the Eastern and Southeastern Anatolia Regions, the inverted tulip lives only 20 days a year. In addition, those who pluck the inverted tulips, which are among the endemic plant species, are fined 244 thousand 315 Turkish Liras for the crime of destroying biological diversity.

Published 08.04.2023 16:59 Share This Album





