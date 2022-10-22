 Contact Us

Colors of autumn from all around the world

With the arrival of autumn, the earth was covered with different colors, making up for beautiful sceneries all around the world.

Published 22.10.2022 12:46
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 20
With the arrival of autumn, the earth was covered with different colors, making up for beautiful sceneries all around the world.
A forgotten work of Mimar Sinan: Kılıç Ali Pasha Madrasa
Taylor Swift reveals late-night musings on pop album 'Midnights'
What is Islamic architecture and its purpose?
NASA’s Webb telescope captures view of Pillars of Creation
Disaster that covers the earth: Reinforced concrete