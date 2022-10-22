Colors of autumn from all around the world

With the arrival of autumn, the earth was covered with different colors, making up for beautiful sceneries all around the world. Aerial images taken in Quebec, Canada showed the landmark places in the country, including Baker Lake and Mont-Orford National Park, surrounded by Fall colors. Another place where the colors of autumn mesmerized people was the forestry in Yozgat, Türkiye. Lastly, the capital of Bosnia, Sarajevo, was also vivid with different colors. Türkiye's Bolu, with its Abant National Park, was among the places glaring with its beauty.