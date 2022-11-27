 Contact Us

Chile's unique Atacama desert sullied by world's junk

Mountains of discarded clothing, a graveyard of shoes, and rows upon rows of scrapped tires and cars blight at least three regions of the desert in northern Chile.

Published 27.11.2022 09:19
It may be one of the driest places on Earth -- a brutal, alien landscape where life seems impossible. But Chile's massive Atacama desert is a unique and fragile ecosystem that experts say is being threatened by piles of trash dumped there from around the world.
