 Contact Us

Chemistry tools invented by Muslim scholars

During the Golden Age of Islam, Muslim scholars laid the foundations of the science of chemistry and became the inventors of many laboratory tools and equipment.

A News / Life
Published 18.01.2024 01:38
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 10
In Arabic, due to the use of the definite article "al" before words, the term "chemistry" was expressed as "al-kimiya," where "al" serves as the definite article. Westerners later adopted the term "alchemy" by dropping the final "-ya" sound, pronouncing it as "al-kimi" or in the form known in the West as alchemy.
Skin Fasting: Taking a break from products for glowing skin?
Aşure Recipe | How to prepare delicious Turkish dessert Aşure, also known as Noah's Pudding?
What is the method for preparing the milk-based Turkish dessert, Güllaç?
'Working on the rubble': Artist paints on quake-hit Turkish city
Critically endangered Sumatran Rhino born in Indonesia