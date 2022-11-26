 Contact Us

Canadian skies lit up by asteroid before crashing into Ontario lake

According to witnesses, a helicopter-like object was seen traveling silently through the air before lighting up the night like a huge lightning bolt. However, this fireball lasted a few seconds and disappeared. Through videos and photos, witnesses were able to capture the moment seen when the meteor rises overhead with the bright green trail of rock rushing towards Earth and illuminating the clouds around.

On November 19, as is the custom for six years in all of history, at around 3:30 in the morning, astronomers managed to visualize a small asteroid, which made the skies of the northeastern United States and southeastern Canada shine.
