Berlin museum presents 100 works by artist Gerhard Richter

"Gerhard Richter. 100 Works for Berlin" shows for the first time the long-term loan from the artist's foundation. At the center of the exhibition is Richter's 2014 series "Birkenau," the result of the artist's decades-long engagement with Germany's Nazi past and the Holocaust.

Published 31.03.2023 16:05





