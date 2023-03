Antarctic sea ice cover at record low: EU monitor

On February 16, the ocean surface covered by ice around the frozen continent shrank to 2.09 million square kilometers (nearly 800,000 square miles), the lowest level since satellite records began, according to figures provided to AFP by the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).

