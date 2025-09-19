A Red Sea attraction: Ras Mohammed National Park

Declared a marine reserve in 1983 by Egypt's Environmental Affairs Agency to protect both marine and terrestrial ecosystems, the park is notable for its rich coral populations and diverse marine life. The area, which also includes Tiran and Sataya islands, hosts a large portion of diving tours. Anchoring is prohibited along Egypt's Red Sea coast, so boats tie to pre-installed mooring buoys, preventing damage to the coral reefs. With its biodiversity, Ras Mohammed National Park remains one of the Red Sea's world-renowned diving destinations.