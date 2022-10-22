 Contact Us

A forgotten work of Mimar Sinan: Kılıç Ali Pasha Madrasa

Madrasas are very important centers for Islamic civilization that transfers knowledge and ingenuity from the depths of history to the pages of the future. For this reason, the Ottomans built a madrasah next to almost every mosque they built. In accordance with this, Mimar Sinan, who reconstructed Istanbul with hundreds of unique works, designed a distinguished madrasa inside the Kılıç Ali Pasha Complex in Tophane. So, what are the features of the Kılıç Ali Pasha Madrasa designed by Sinan, which has been forgotten over time? Architect Tufan Okul explains for Anews.com.tr.

Published 22.10.2022 10:09
Kılıç Ali Pasha Complex is located in the center of Istanbul's Tophane district. Tophane district has a special position in Istanbul: It is a region that separates Galata and Beyoğlu.
