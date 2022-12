100-million-year-old skeleton of sea reptile discovered

The elasmosaurus that is found in Australia, a plesiosaur that lived during the early Cretaceous period, is estimated to be around 100 million years old. The discovery of the fossil, which includes both the head and body of the elasmosaurus, is rare and could hold important clues to unlocking historical mysteries.

