What to know about Islam | What do Muslims Believe in? | What are Five Pillars of Islam?

In Islam, every human being is born sinless; there is no original sin. Each person is responsible for their own acts, and no one shall bear the burden of others (An'am, 6/164). Each person is inspired with the knowledge of Allah and naturally inclined toward Islam before birth. It is therefore our responsibility to seek the guidance of Allah and keep our hearts pure from corruption. Allah is the judge of all, and no one has the right to grant salvation or dictate punishment except Him.