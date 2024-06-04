 Contact Us

Until what time can morning prayer (Fajr) be performed? What time does morning prayer end?

As the first and earliest prayer of the day, the morning prayer is observed by Muslims within a designated time frame like all other prayers. It is crucial to perform this prayer within its appointed time, which consists of two units of Sunnah and two units of Fard. The morning prayer begins after Imsak (pre-dawn meal time) and the call to prayer (Adhan), but it is considered more virtuous to wait a bit after Imsak begins.

Published 04.06.2024 00:50
Muslims who miss the morning prayer, which is the first step towards a blessed day, constantly research the time frame during which the prayer can be performed.
