Umayyad Mosque in Aleppo reopens for Taraweeh prayers after 12 years

After 12 years, the historic Umayyad Mosque in Aleppo, Syria, reopened for Taraweeh prayers following a meticulous restoration supported by the Ministry of Endowments. The mosque, damaged in 2013 by regime attacks, welcomed worshippers for the first time since the war began.