Thousands of Istanbulites flock to Hagia Sophia and Eyüp Sultan Mosque to perform Eid prayer

On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, thousands of people gathered at Hagia Sophia and Eyüp Sultan Mosque in Istanbul to perform the Eid prayer. The Hagia Sophia Mosque hosted the Eid prayer with the participation of a large number of individuals. Despite the mosque reaching its capacity, those unable to enter found their place in the mosque's courtyard.