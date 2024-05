Things we need to know about afterlife

At the core of all the negativity we witness in the world lies humanity's loss of connection with Allah, the inability to grasp our temporary existence, and consequently, the weakening of belief in the afterlife. In an era where moving away from religious values is portrayed as liberation, the most crucial knot of the unparalleled bond a person establishes with Allah (SWT) is the symbol of eternity: the afterlife.