Does the sacrifice meat have to be distributed to exactly 7 poor people?



The belief that the sacrifice meat must be distributed to exactly 7 poor people is incorrect. After slaughtering the udhiyye (Eid sacrifice), the person can distribute some of the meat to those in need, give some to relatives and neighbors, and keep the remaining portion for their own household. This rule applies to udhiyye sacrifices, not to vows (adak). Organizations that perform the sacrifice on behalf of others (through proxy) should ensure that the meat is distributed according to the commitments they made and not go beyond the designated recipients.